StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

ARKR stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of Ark Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

