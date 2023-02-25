Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €245.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €245.00 ($260.64) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €220.00 ($234.04) target price on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price target on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) target price on Allianz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($263.83) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Allianz Stock Down 1.2 %

ALV stock opened at €215.20 ($228.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €214.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €193.03. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($220.00).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

