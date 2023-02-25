Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.