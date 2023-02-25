Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.