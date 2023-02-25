Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.