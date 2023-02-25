iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
NYSE:IPW opened at $0.77 on Thursday. iPower has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70.
iPower Company Profile
