Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.28). Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $293,257.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,632 shares of company stock worth $16,094,489. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Articles

