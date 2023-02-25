Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $100.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

In other news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

