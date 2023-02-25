Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Panther Mining Price Performance

GPL opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther is a growing gold and silver producer focused on the Americas. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of assets in Brazil , Mexico and Peru that includes three operating gold and silver mines, four exploration projects, and an advanced development project. Great Panther is actively exploring large land packages in highly prospective districts and is pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio.

