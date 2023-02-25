Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

