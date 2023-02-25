Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Citizens stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.
In other Citizens news, VP Harvey J. Waite acquired 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,864.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
