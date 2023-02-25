Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AWH opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile
