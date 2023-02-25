WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY) Head to Head Review

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and ChinaCache International (OTCMKTS:CCIHY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and ChinaCache International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $14.38 million 5.15 $5.18 million N/A N/A ChinaCache International $131.95 million 0.01 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

WeTrade Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChinaCache International.

This table compares WeTrade Group and ChinaCache International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WeTrade Group and ChinaCache International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, provides content and application delivery services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies, and other enterprises to enhance the reliability and scalability of their online services and applications. Its services include Web page content, file transfer, and rich media streaming services; and guaranteed application services for Websites that have various features, such as online booking and ordering, real-time stock quotes, and online surveys. It also provides managed Internet data services for content and application delivery, and network infrastructure and security; content bridging services for mobile telecommunications carriers; Internet exchange and data center services; and mobile Internet solutions. In addition, the company offers various value-added services, such as geo-content acceleration service, performance evaluation modules, scalable service routing service, link anti-hijack service, user behavior analysis service, Website performance evaluation service, all-around application acceleration solution, and cloud extension solution. Further, the company provides technical consultation services; and leases mechanical equipment. Additionally, it engages in computer hardware and technology development; and real estate management businesses. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

