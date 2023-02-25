Head to Head Analysis: Orbital Tracking (TRKK) & Its Competitors

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone Communication, Except Radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Orbital Tracking to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “Telephone Communication, Except Radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Telephone Communication, Except Radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Orbital Tracking alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Tracking’s peers have a beta of 0.67, suggesting that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% Orbital Tracking Competitors -59.03% 1.65% -2.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Orbital Tracking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Orbital Tracking and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million -$1.20 million -1.10 Orbital Tracking Competitors $2,334.29 billion $1.31 billion 3.99

Orbital Tracking’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Orbital Tracking. Orbital Tracking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Tracking and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Tracking Competitors 603 2294 2453 115 2.38

As a group, “Telephone Communication, Except Radio” companies have a potential upside of 158.05%. Given Orbital Tracking’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orbital Tracking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Orbital Tracking peers beat Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Orbital Tracking

(Get Rating)

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Tracking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Tracking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.