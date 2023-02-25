NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives $4,956.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,956.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total value of $4,599,405.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,379.77, for a total transaction of $3,400,014.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,436.65, for a total transaction of $4,599,405.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,733,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in NVR by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,132.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4,948.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4,513.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.64. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 56.08%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR will post 394.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

