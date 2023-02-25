Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Qualys Stock Down 1.4 %

Qualys stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.66. Qualys has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,879 shares of company stock worth $1,715,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Qualys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 316.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,892,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

