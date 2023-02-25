JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,463,000 after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 127,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,476,000 after purchasing an additional 42,336 shares during the period.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 7.3 %

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.