Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. UBS Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,570,000 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter worth $57,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.14.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

