Financial Contrast: CONMED (CNMD) & Its Peers

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CONMED to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CONMED alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94% CONMED Competitors -677.35% -43.07% -24.51%

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -326.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -33.08 CONMED Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 4.46

This table compares CONMED and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CONMED has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CONMED and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 105 615 1718 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 80.58%. Given CONMED’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s peers have a beta of 12.85, suggesting that their average share price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CONMED peers beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

CONMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.