Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Price Target at $97.73

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $85.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 14.74%.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

