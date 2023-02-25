Teck Resources Ltd. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

