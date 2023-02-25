Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $108,290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after buying an additional 2,410,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

