Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Boosted by Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $19.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $28.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMG opened at $158.78 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

