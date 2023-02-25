Brokers Set Expectations for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.69. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.