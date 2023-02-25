Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$68.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK.B. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$60.88.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.