Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$8.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.32.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$6.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,823.56. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

