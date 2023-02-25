Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700 at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ANFGF. Barclays downgraded Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($16.98) to GBX 1,280 ($15.41) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.45) to GBX 1,400 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,270.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.