National Bankshares Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.92.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 3.7 %

WCP stock opened at C$10.57 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.70 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.