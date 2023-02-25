Morgan Stanley Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 130

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 125 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 85 ($1.02) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centrica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

