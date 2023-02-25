Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Charter Hall Group stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors – office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

