JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price to GBX 1,260

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,270.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.