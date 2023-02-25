Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,450

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Antofagasta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($16.98) to GBX 1,280 ($15.41) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,270.05.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

