Reviewing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AcuityAds and Agent Information Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 4 0 2.67 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 104.50%. Given AcuityAds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 0.95 $8.42 million $0.03 54.35 Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares AcuityAds and Agent Information Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Agent Information Software on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and services used to create, manage, publish and access information content via the Internet. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

