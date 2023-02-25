Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) versus CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) Critical Analysis

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) and CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Umpqua shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CFSB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and CFSB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.92 $336.75 million $1.55 11.70 CFSB Bancorp $11.02 million 5.35 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp.

This table compares Umpqua and CFSB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 24.99% 14.96% 1.21% CFSB Bancorp N/A 0.21% 0.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Umpqua and CFSB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 1 1 0 2.50 CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than CFSB Bancorp.

Summary

Umpqua beats CFSB Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umpqua

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Umpqua Investments, which offers retail brokerage and investment advisory services and products to its clients who consist primarily of individual investors, and Umpqua private bank, which serves high net worth individuals with liquid investable assets and provides customized financial solutions and offerings. The Retail Bank segment includes retail lending and deposit services for customers served through the Bank’s store network. The Home Lending segment operates as a division of the Bank, originates, sells and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers loans, checking, overdraft services, debit cards, online banking and credit cards. The company was founded in March 1999 and is

About CFSB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

