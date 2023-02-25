Analyzing Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS)

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sharecare and GeneDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $3.12, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than GeneDx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -19.41% -18.36% -14.00% GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and GeneDx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million 2.01 -$85.00 million ($0.25) -9.40 GeneDx $212.20 million 0.91 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.54

Sharecare has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sharecare has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sharecare beats GeneDx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

