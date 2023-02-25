Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) versus Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Escalon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 59.29 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.35 Escalon Medical $10.70 million 0.05 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and Escalon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 241.27%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and Escalon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Escalon Medical -5.24% -86.98% -11.60%

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Escalon Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

