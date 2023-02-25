Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Middleby Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.