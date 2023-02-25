Head to Head Contrast: Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $259.59 million 2.89 $67.40 million $1.49 11.29 First Bank $112.38 million 2.34 $36.29 million $1.84 7.36

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Second Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Second Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.85%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than First Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Old Second Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of First Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 25.96% 16.37% 1.21% First Bank 32.29% 13.43% 1.43%

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats First Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services. The company was founded on April 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, NJ.

