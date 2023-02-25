Brokers Set Expectations for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $81.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.