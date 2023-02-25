Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OLPX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,718 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at $212,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at $187,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

