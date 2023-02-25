EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPO. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $110.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,708,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

