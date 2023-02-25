Brokers Offer Predictions for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

