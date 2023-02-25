William Blair Comments on Global Industrial’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Industrial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE GIC opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Global Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 881,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 94,798 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after buying an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 28,951 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

