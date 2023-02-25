Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Palomar from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Palomar has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.10.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after buying an additional 182,164 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,612,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,162,000 after buying an additional 147,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

