Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. Increased by BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

Shares of IPAR opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $123.39.

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Stories

