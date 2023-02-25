KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Brixmor Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRX. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

