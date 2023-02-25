Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SFST. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 75,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ray Lattimore bought 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Ellison bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.87 per share, with a total value of $183,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,300.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.