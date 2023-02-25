The Middleby Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

MIDD opened at $152.48 on Thursday. Middleby has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $180.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.