Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Cormark (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

NYSE IAG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.40. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.