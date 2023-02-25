Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $129.69 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day moving average is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

