Lincoln National Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.7 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of LNC stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is -13.60%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

