Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

